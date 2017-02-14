Maslansky + Partners hires Procter & Gamble veteran Joe Baumann

Baumann worked at P&G for more than 30 years with a specialty in consumer insights, marketing, and market research.

NEW YORK: Maslansky + Partners has hired Procter & Gamble veteran Joe Baumann as SVP of research and development and product strategy.

He is reporting to CEO Michael Maslansky.

The Omnicom Group firm brought on Baumann on February 1 to boost its investments in behavioral-science-based communications, the firm said in a statement. He will also help to launch the Language of Trust Model tool, which will help clients assess situations and the most effective ways to communicate.

Baumann held multiple roles at P&G during his more than 30 years at the consumer packaged goods company, most recently as consumer market knowledge leader for the Behavioral Science Innovation team and the Communication Innovation Research Center. He has served as a consultant for the company since his November 2014 retirement.

Baumann was inducted into the Procter & Gamble Brand Mastery Society in 2015, and recognized as a P&G North Star Consumer Fellow in 2011.