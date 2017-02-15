IET hires Tin Man to help shift young girls' perception of engineering industry

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), one of the world's largest engineering institutions, has hired creative comms agency Tin Man following a four-way competitive pitch.

The account was previously held by Kindred.

Tin Man said it has been briefed to devise a year-long campaign that will inform and inspire parents and children, particularly girls aged nine to 12, about engineering. It will also support the Institution’s existing ‘Engineer a Better World’ programme.

The idea is to change perceptions that engineering is more suitable for boys and mainly about ‘fixing’ things, the agency said.

The campaign will be predominantly social media and influencer led.

Robert, head of communications at The IET, said: "We were looking for an agency who could offer a fresh and creative communications approach that would help us connect with the teenage audience who may have preconceived ideas about engineering. We’re confident that this campaign will enable us to highlight the exciting, creative and rewarding jobs that engineering offers."



Mandy Sharp, Tin Man founder, said: "Engineering is a misunderstood subject among teens. Girls often tend to dismiss it from their career options as being a subject for geeky boys and not for them.

"Our campaign is designed to challenge this perception by showing them that engineering is involved in every brand they engage with daily and can offer some of the most exciting careers available. We are focusing on influencers and digitally-led creative ideas to make sure we reach the right touch points for this audience."