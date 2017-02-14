Twitter reacts: Why did Disney work with PewDiePie in the first place?

Disney cut ties with PewDiePie this week after he posted videos containing anti-Semitic content. However, Twitter users questioned why the family friendly entertainment giant worked with the outrageous YouTube star in the first place.

Major companies have cut ties with YouTube star PewDiePie after he posted videos with anti-Semitic content last month. However, Twitter users questioned on Tuesday why companies such as Disney worked with him in the first place.

Disney ended its relationship with PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, after he reportedly paid two Indian men to hold up a sign reading "Death to all Jews" for a video he posted in January. Disney’s Maker Studios, which produces videos for YouTube channels, had a deal with PewDiePie.

YouTube also cancelled the second season of the Internet star’s reality show and removed his channel from its premium advertising platform. PewDiePie has 53 million subscribers on YouTube, making him one of the platform’s most-followed stars.

On Twitter, PewDiePie fans defended him and non-fans voiced their disgust. Yet people in both groups had the same question: why did Disney partner with such a controversial figure in the first place? Some users referenced older videos PewDiePie created that included rape jokes.

Here’s a collection of what Twitter users were saying on Tuesday morning.

Bout time. Not exactly a poster boy for Disney. ?? "Disney and YouTube ‘cut ties’ with PewDiePie"https://t.co/bJuu2f7y7m — Becki Pavlik (@Scorpioforu) February 14, 2017

YouTube is so annoying. PewDiePie has always been a controversial person but now they wanna play dumb and act as if they didn't know. ?? — Sunset Driver ?? (@lalaxo__) February 14, 2017

Disney cutting ties with PewDiePie...I'm surprised Disney were even involved with him in the first place! — Nigel Norman (@NigelNorman23) February 14, 2017

The whole PewDiePie thing is ridiculous. Apparently Disney's never actually watched his videos before or else this wouldn't be a big deal.. — SoaR Chiefz (@SoaRChiefz) February 14, 2017

Wait, Pewdiepie had a deal with Disney? Not being funny, but I didn't think he would be their type. — Lynsey Spence (@Sidekick28) February 14, 2017

I'm laughing. Not at that PewDiePie made jokes about Jews, or that Disney cut ties with him, but the fact that they had a deal to begin with — Olivia (@TurbulentOlivia) February 14, 2017

Waitwaitwaitwaitwait

Wait...Wait......



PewDiePie had a DEAL with DISNEY!? Of all entities!? https://t.co/KPnnZn8i5b — Bayou Billy (@TakiTonfa) February 14, 2017

@KEEMSTAR @Disney @pewdiepie I'm amazed they did a deal with him. Didn't see those two lining up. — Joshua Furlong (@furdiddy) February 14, 2017