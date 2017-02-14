Addison Lee seeks agencies for consumer and b2b PR work

Minicab firm Addison Lee has sent an RFP to several agencies for its consumer and b2b PR account, as the company seeks support for its customer acquisition and growth targets, PRWeek has learned.

W's campaign for Addison Lee during London Fashion Week in 2014.
In June 2014, the minicab company shifted its PR duties from Ogilvy PR to W Communications, following increasing competition from the likes of Hailo and Uber.

However, W stopped working with Addison Lee nearly two years ago when PR budgets were reduced and there was a focus in the business to build the company's brand and technology strategy, W Communications founder Warren Johnson said.

Despite this, the agency has been sent the RFP, and an Addison Lee spokesperson told PRWeek that W would be responding to it.

It is unclear which other agencies have been sent the RFP.

Its public affairs account, which is currently held by WPP agency Burson-Marsteller, is not affected and there are no plans to look for a new agency for the public affairs brief, the spokeperson said.

Addison Lee was founded by John Griffin in 2002 and was sold to US-based equity firm The Carlyle Group in 2013 for an estimated £300m. It operates a fleet of almost 5,000 taxis in central London and has an estimated annual revenue of £232m

