Dubai Tourism UK and Ireland PR brief moves from Edelman to The Brighter Group

Added 1 hour ago by John Harrington , Be the first to comment

Dubai's tourism body has appointed travel and tourism PR and marketing agency The Brighter Group to handle its UK and Ireland PR, an account previously held by Edelman.

Dubai's skyline (Photo credit: Dubai Tourism)
It follows a competitive pitch process for the Dubai Tourism brief.

The Brighter Group said its strategy is to highlight Dubai beyond its beaches, architecture and theme parks, focusing on areas such as its burgeoning foodie scene, art galleries and cultural experiences. There will be an emphasis on millennials and "high net worth couples".

This year will see a number of high-profile openings in the city, including IMG Worlds of Legends, plus Dukes Dubai and The Viceroy on the Palm.

Debbie Flynn, CEO of The Brighter Group, said: "It is exciting to be part of the team working towards Dubai Tourism’s Vision for 2020 of attracting 20 million visitors per year by 2020. We look forward to developing a long-standing relationship with Dubai Tourism and introducing media to a Dubai they haven’t seen before."

In 2014, PRWeek reported that Dubai Tourism and the government of Dubai were looking for a global consumer agency to develop a five-year plan to boost the city's brand identity and increase tourism.

