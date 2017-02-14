In brief: Law firm Weightmans hires Citypress, Cognito names EMEA MD, Rule 5 to launch content and video business V

National law firm Weightmans brings in Citypress following agency consolidation, Rule 5 to launch content and video business V, DKB Household hires PHA Media, and more from PRWeek UK.

Legal firm Weightmans brings in Citypress following agency consolidation

National law firm Weightmans LLP has hired Citypress following a competitive tender process that saw the company consolidate all its regional and national briefs under one agency. Citypress said it will deliver a new PR and media programme to promote the sector expertise of the 180-year old law firm’s specialist industry teams across the UK. Weightmans employs 1,400 people including 179 partners.

Rule 5 to launch content and video business V

Manchester-based PR and digital comms agency Rule 5 is to launch a new content and video business, called V. Rule 5 said V will offer bespoke and responsive short form video and will also specialise in the distribution of content through social channels with a mix of organic and promoted activity. It will also produce editorial content aimed at broadcast and online news outlets, the agency said.

Cognito names Vivienne Hsu as EMEA MD

Financial services comms agency Cognito has promoted Vivienne Hsu as MD of its EMEA business, based in London. She takes over from Andrew Marshall, will now focus on his role as deputy CEO of the company. Hsu joined Cognito in 2013 and has led the development of its social and digital media practice globally.

Dragons’ Den contestant Dame signs up Threepipe

Online female sanitary products service Dame has appointed Threepipe to offer PR support and run new customer acquisition programmes, following the firm's appearance on Dragons' Den on Sunday evening. Despite failing to win investment, Dame co-founder Celia Pool said the company had "big plans" for the next 12 months. Click here to read more.

Road Communications hired for 'heart-heathly' breakfast cereal Betavivo

Swedish healthcare company Trimb Healthcare has hired Road Communications to provide PR support for its 'heart-healthy' breakfast cereal, Betavivo. The agency is to launch an integrated PR, digital and social media programme to encourage over-50s to lower their cholesterol naturally and start a healthy morning routine.

DKB Household hires PHA Media

London-based PHA Media has been hired by global homeware brand DKB Household to launch its new range of kitchen knives, the Zyliss Control knife collection. The four-month project will include a ‘knife skills’ masterclass event hosted by a celebrity chef, media and celebrity gifting activity, feature placement and product reviews, and a proactive press office. DKB’s brands include Jamie Oliver homeware.