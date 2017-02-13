Snickers empathizes with Adele after Grammys flub

After its intentional Super Bowl live ad disaster, the candy bar brand felt for Adele after she needed a do over of her tribute to George Michael.

Snickers noticed Adele’s flub during last night’s 59th Annual Grammy Awards, when the singer dropped an f-bomb after stopping her performance of George Michael’s song "Fastlove."

Adele, who won awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year, decided to start the late singer’s song from scratch, saying she had to "get this right."

Snickers tweeted at Adele on Monday morning, empathizing it "knows too well that live performances are risky," referencing its in-the-moment Super Bowl commercial featuring Star Wars and Girls star Adam Driver in a Wild West scene where everything goes wrong.

Here’s how six other brands reacted to the Grammy Awards.

