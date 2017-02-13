Snickers empathizes with Adele after Grammy's flub

Added 52 minutes ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

After its intentional Super Bowl live ad disaster, the candy bar brand felt for Adele after she needed a do over of her tribute to George Michael.

Blog
(Image via Kevin Winter/WireImage.com via Grammy.com).
(Image via Kevin Winter/WireImage.com via Grammy.com).

Snickers noticed Adele’s flub during last night’s 59th Annual Grammy Awards, when the singer dropped an f-bomb after stopping her performance of George Michael’s song "Fastlove."

Adele, who won awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year, decided to start the late singer’s song from scratch, saying she had to "get this right."

Snickers tweeted at Adele on Monday morning, empathizing it "knows too well that live performances are risky," referencing its in-the-moment Super Bowl commercial featuring Star Wars and Girls star Adam Driver in a Wild West scene where everything goes wrong.

Here’s how six other brands reacted to the Grammy Awards.

Target

Chobani

Atlanta Hawks

Women's March

Aflac

Klondike

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now