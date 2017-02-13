Kellogg bumps up Josh Morton to director, corporate comms

Added 49 minutes ago by Sean Czarnecki , Be the first to comment

Morton was previously associate director of corporate communications.

News

BATTLE CREEK, MI: Kellogg has promoted Josh Morton to director of corporate communications.

His LinkedIn account lists corporate affairs and media, supply chain communications, and issues management as his responsibilities.

Kellogg confirmed his promotion to director, but declined additional comment.

Morton was most recently associate director of corporate comms, a position he held for almost two years. In that role, he led on reputation efforts for the Kellogg Company, as well as crisis and mergers and acquisition comms

Prior to joining Kellogg, he co-led Golin’s issues and crisis management service offering, working with clients such as Mead Johnson Nutrition, McDonald’s, GlaxoSmithKline, and Dow Chemical in his nearly five years at the firm, according to his LinkedIn account.

Morton has also held roles at FoodMinds, a Chicago-based shop acquired by Padilla CRT in June 2016, and Weber Shandwick.

During his time at FoodMinds, Morton managed efforts in nutrition research, food policy, obesity, product labeling, and public health, according to his LinkedIn account.

