Breakfast Briefing, 2.13.2017: McCarthy as Spicer, round two

Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live, which also took on Kellyanne Conway and Super Bowl advertisers.

News
Melissa McCarthy reprised her role as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer this weekend. (Screenshot via SNL's YouTube account).
SNL takes on Trump White House, advertisers
Melissa McCarthy opened Saturday night’s show by revisiting her impression of a still-not-so-calm Sean Spicer. The show’s writers also didn't spare Super Bowl advertisers, with Cheetos filling in for the brands that ran too-socially-aware ads during the big game.

What you missed if you didn’t watch the Grammys
A fair share of politics, and Adele tipping her hat to Beyonce after winning the night’s biggest award. Here are five winners and four losers from the awards ceremony, via Vox.


The weekend in Trump
Sears and Kmart dropped Trump-branded products. White House adviser Stephen Miller repeated voter-fraud allegations on This Week with no proof, declined to back embattled National Security Adviser Mike Flynn. Us Weekly jabbed back at Spicer after Twitter dis.


How not to use Twitter
The Republican National Committee acknowledged President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on Sunday by tweeting a quote from the 16th president. The problem? He never said it. Twitter reacted appropriately.


Investors have questions for Snap Inc. execs
The ephemeral messaging platform is all the rage among millennials and marketers, but many investors aren’t convinced its stock will be a good buy. Some have questions about its slowdown in daily user growth and significant net losses for the past two years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

USTA apologizes for anthem embarrassment
The U.S. Tennis Association apologized for playing the Nazi-era version of the German National Anthem before a match in Hawaii on Saturday. The organization didn’t explain how the mix-up occurred but said twice in a statement that the mistake "will not occur again."

A rollout to watch
Verizon is debuting an unlimited data plan on Monday, its first in five years. Called Verizon Unlimited, the plan will start at $80 a month for a single line. Analysts told USAToday the move isn't a huge surprise considering gains by T-Mobile and Sprint on Verizon and AT&T.

