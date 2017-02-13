Threepipe to handle PR and media relations for Dragons' Den contestant Dame

Online female sanitary products service Dame has appointed Threepipe to offer PR support and run new customer acquisition programmes, following the firm's appearance on Dragons' Den last night (12 February).

Despite failing to win investment, Dame co-founder Celia Pool said the company had "big plans" for the next 12 months.

As part of the brief, Threepipe will run a short awareness PR campaign, which includes media relations to support the rebrand of the company from Sanitary Owl to Dame.

There will also be a social media campaign involving some paid-for elements, Threepipe co-founder Jim Hawker told PRWeek.

The company's period product boxes, which start at £3.50 per month, include a range of sanitary products and added extras such as vitamins, heat pads and Ibuprofen.

"The service eliminates the hassle of going to the shop... and offers women far more choice than a standard shop. There are eco-friendly and re-usable options for more environmentally conscious customers, as well as the usual line-up of tampons and pads," Hawker said.

He added that Dame also offers a ‘my first period’ box, aimed to educate and prepare younger girls with everything they need when they get their first period.

The appointment adds to a number of recent account wins for Threepipe, including farmhouse-style restaurant chain Harvester and fresh fruit and veg provider Dole in December. 

