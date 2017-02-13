Which brand 'won' the BAFTA battle on social media last night?

Beauty products business Lancome 'won' the BAFTA brand battle on social media last night after receiving the most mentions on Twitter during the awards ceremony, while headline sponsor EE was the runner-up.

That is according to research by social media analytics firm Crimson Hexagon, which found #LancomeLovesBafta as one of the most-used hashtags during the live event.

Via its UK Twitter account, Lancome called on its 39,000 followers to retweet the hashtag for a chance to win a BAFTA goody bag.

Most iconic beauty look in film? RT #LancomeLovesBAFTA and WIN a BAFTA goody bag! T&Cs: https://t.co/b0Vm7xGcc5 pic.twitter.com/PZX8m6Uclh — Lancome UKI (@LancomeUK) February 11, 2017

Throughout the awards, Lancome also heavily retweeted social media influencers, ambassadors, and celebrities, which helped boost its reach.

Crimson Hexagon said there were more than 62,000 conversations in which the phrases BAFTA, BAFTAs or BAFTA 2017 were used.

Telecoms business EE, which sponsored the awards, was also widely discussed using the hashtag #eebaftas, Crimson Hexagon said.

The analysis also revealed that 43 per cent of tweets had an emotion attached. Of these, 34 per cent, or more than three in 10 posts, were categorised as conveying either sadness, anger or disgust, the analytics firm said.

The company's EMEA and APAC MD Justin Khaksar said: "Events like the BAFTAs seem to be less about the awards and more of an opportunity for celebrities, industry, and the general public to amplify their emotions about the current state of affairs."

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts charity - more commonly referred to as BAFTA - supports, develops and promotes the art forms of the moving image by identifying and rewarding excellence and inspiring practitioners.