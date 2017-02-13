In brief: Photo-Me hires Hudson Sandler, Healthy Supplies appoints Midnight Comms, Tangerine wins paint brands

Tangerine wins paint brands

Tangerine, the Manchester agency perhaps best known for its irreverent handling of the Twitter account of Iceland (the supermarket), has been appointed as the strategic comms agency for three PPG brands. It will manage all media activity for PPG's Johnstone’s Paint, Johnstone’s Trade and Decorating Centres product.

Photo-Me hires Hudson Sandler

Photo-Me International plc, the instant-service equipment group, has hired Hudson Sandler as its retained financial communications advisor after a competitive pitch. Photo-Me operates 45,500 vending locations in 17 countries (primarily the UK, France and Japan), as well as 27,600 photobooths.

PRCO to represent 'tallest residential building in New England'

London-based comms agency The PRCO group has been hired to represent the what is reportedly the tallest residential building in the New England for media relations in the UK and The Gulf Corporation Council. The agency's new client is Four Seasons Private Residences One Dalton Street, Boston, which is to stand 747 ft and 64 storeys high when it opens in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Health food brief at Midnight

Online health food retailer Healthy Supplies has appointed Midnight Communications to deliver a media relations campaign following a two-way pitch. Based in West Sussex, Healthy Supplies was established in 2009 and now employs 37 members of staff.