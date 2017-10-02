Breakfast Briefing, 2.10.2017: Interpublic's CMG misses mark in Q4

Interpublic CMG revenue down in Q4

The holding company’s Constituency Management Group, home to PR shops Weber Shandwick, Golin, and other firms, had a subpar fourth quarter, with revenue down 0.9% to $398.9 million. It achieved an organic revenue gain of 3.6% for the full year. The holding company's overall numbers beat expectations, with revenue up 5.3% in Q4 and 5% for all of 2016,



New this morning

What happened since you dozed off

President Donald Trump backs down from fight with China, says he will honor "One China" policy. Senate confirms Georgia Rep. Tom Price for secretary of Health and Human Services. Pick for treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin clears procedural hurdle in Senate. Durex-maker Reckitt Benckiser agrees to buy Mead Johnson for $17 billion. Rep. Jason Chaffetz faces angry homecoming in Utah.



‘SEE YOU IN COURT’

After a federal appeals court unanimously rejected the Justice Department’s appeal that would have reinstated the Trump travel ban, the president quickly tweeted—in all caps—"SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!" Many memes ensued. ABC News’ Terry Moran: How Trump’s own words worked against him. Spicer: Administration "very confident we’re going to prevail."

THIS IS BIG: 9th Circuit judges say Donald Trump's sweeping talk of a "Muslim ban" can be used as evidence for discrimination. pic.twitter.com/08vXUIQiN9 — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) February 9, 2017



Former Capitol Hill comms staffer goes country

Former GOP congressional communications aide Kurt Bardella has published a must-read daybreak country music newsletter since late 2015. The New York Times takes a look.



Twitter to rethink ads, again

After another disappointing quarter, Twitter told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that it is again rethinking its advertising strategy. The San Francisco-based company has failed to turn its higher profile, thanks to the president of the United States, into more revenue. Shares were down 12% since it released its fourth-quarter earnings report.



The story that will become a big headache for the White House

The Washington Post reported Thursday night that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had pre-inauguration discussions with Russian officials about lessening sanctions against the country. Flynn retreated from earlier denials that the conversations took place.



Another Under Armour celebrity backs away from CEO

Hollywood blockbuster-maker Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson distanced himself on Thursday from Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s praise for Trump, saying his comments were "divisive and lacking in perspective" in a Facebook post. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was much sharper with his take on the 45th president.