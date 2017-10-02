Breakfast Briefing, 2.10.2017: Interpublic's CMG misses mark in Q4

Added 2 hours ago by Frank Washkuch

The division, which contains most of the holding company's PR firms, saw its revenue drop nearly 1% in the fourth quarter.

News

Interpublic CMG revenue down in Q4
The holding company’s Constituency Management Group, home to PR shops Weber Shandwick, Golin, and other firms, had a subpar fourth quarter, with revenue down 0.9% to $398.9 million. It achieved an organic revenue gain of 3.6% for the full year. The holding company's overall numbers beat expectations, with revenue up 5.3% in Q4 and 5% for all of 2016,

New this morning
Case study: Volvo’s XC90 campaign revvs up sales. How healthcare communicators can combat the opioid crisis. Kenya’s tourism board calls an open pitch for its global PR account. How businesses can adapt their comms for the rise of nationalism.

What happened since you dozed off
President Donald Trump backs down from fight with China, says he will honor "One China" policy. Senate confirms Georgia Rep. Tom Price for secretary of Health and Human Services. Pick for treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin clears procedural hurdle in Senate. Durex-maker Reckitt Benckiser agrees to buy Mead Johnson for $17 billion. Rep. Jason Chaffetz faces angry homecoming in Utah.

‘SEE YOU IN COURT’
After a federal appeals court unanimously rejected the Justice Department’s appeal that would have reinstated the Trump travel ban, the president quickly tweeted—in all caps—"SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!" Many memes ensued. ABC News’ Terry Moran: How Trump’s own words worked against him. Spicer: Administration "very confident we’re going to prevail."


Former Capitol Hill comms staffer goes country
Former GOP congressional communications aide Kurt Bardella has published a must-read daybreak country music newsletter since late 2015. The New York Times takes a look.

Twitter to rethink ads, again
After another disappointing quarter, Twitter told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that it is again rethinking its advertising strategy. The San Francisco-based company has failed to turn its higher profile, thanks to the president of the United States, into more revenue. Shares were down 12% since it released its fourth-quarter earnings report.

The story that will become a big headache for the White House
The Washington Post reported Thursday night that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had pre-inauguration discussions with Russian officials about lessening sanctions against the country. Flynn retreated from earlier denials that the conversations took place.

Another Under Armour celebrity backs away from CEO
Hollywood blockbuster-maker Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson distanced himself on Thursday from Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s praise for Trump, saying his comments were "divisive and lacking in perspective" in a Facebook post. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was much sharper with his take on the 45th president. 

