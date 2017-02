9 non-pizza brands get cheesy on #NationalPizzaDay

In a good way...

#NationalPizzaDay fell on the same day a massive snowstorm hit the Northeastern U.S. Maybe because many social media teams got cabin fever while working from home, this year’s #NationalPizzaDay tweets were weird—in a good way.

Here’s an odd assortment of brand tweets from the web.

World of Warcraft

Happy #NationalPizzaDay ??! What type of pizza would you order from Nomi? pic.twitter.com/3K0KG5eKhW — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) February 9, 2017

U.S. Department of Defense

Enjoy your #pizza today, we all have PT at 0500 tomorrow. Happy #NationalPizzaDay pic.twitter.com/vEEfmUYQML — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) February 9, 2017

Manchester United

Pizza topping goals! #NationalPizzaDay



What would you order - Hawaiian Giggs or Pepperooney? ?? pic.twitter.com/fXKW1WxHfa — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 9, 2017

DXRacer

Pineapple belongs on pizza and you belong in a DXRacer



Happy #NationalPizzaDay ?? pic.twitter.com/9ni23miRdQ — DXRacer (@DXRacer) February 9, 2017

Cartoon Network

Are you brave enough to try a pizza ice cream sandwich? ?????? #NationalPizzaDay pic.twitter.com/9MOjkGbrig — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) February 9, 2017

McDonald’s

Bachelor in Paradise

Celebrate #NationalPizzaDay with the greatest love story of all time…Josh and pizza. ?? #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/XC3KSIQk13 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) February 9, 2017

Google

Xbox