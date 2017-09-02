PRWeek news editor Frank Washkuch talks with special guest Grace Leong, managing partner at Hunter PR, to discuss marketing to the new generation of consumers, fun ways to engage with social media, food, Nordstrom vs. Donald Trump, and other PR news of the week.
The PR Week 2.9.2017: Grace Leong, marketing to Millennials, BuzzFeed Tasty
PRWeek's Frank Washkuch chats with special guest Grace Leong, managing partner at Hunter PR.
