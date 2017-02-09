Vanderbilt University Medical Center names ReviveHealth AOR

The agency, part of Weber Shandwick, will handle marketing, advertising, and PR for the academic hospital.

NASHVILLE, TN: Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named ReviveHealth as its AOR, handling all marketing, advertising, branding, digital, social, and PR for the medical center.

Vanderbilt plans to emphasize digital and social in its marketing, said ReviveHealth CEO Brandon Edwards.

"The reason ultimately we were selected is Vanderbilt wants to be seen as a leader in health-system marketing the same way it is seen as a clinical leader in medical research and clinical research," he said.

About a dozen ReviveHealth staffers are working on the account, led by EVP Chris Bevolo and VP Ashley Merchant.

ReviveHealth, which was bought by Weber Shandwick at the start of last year, has had a relationship with Vanderbilt University Medical Center since 2012. It started with PR work and expanded in 2015 into marketing and digital for the academic medical center.

The medical center did not previously have a single marketing, PR, and advertising AOR, Edwards said. ReviveHealth is taking over the advertising work from Lewis Communications, an ad agency with offices in Tennessee and Alabama.

"For years, hospitals have been viewed as five to eight years behind the industry as it came to marketing; a lot of billboards, a lot of TV," Edwards said. "The industry is so dominated by those legacy ad-spend approaches. [Vanderbilt] wanted to be the best hospital marketer, period."

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is located in Nashville. The medical center houses a number of specialty centers, including a children’s hospital and cancer center, along with two medical schools that train students and conduct research.