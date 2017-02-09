Paul Cohen resigns from PayPal, boomerangs back to Visa

Cohen served as PayPal's VP and head of global corporate communications for about two years.

SAN JOSE, CA: Paul Cohen has returned to Visa to lead communications after stepping down from his position at PayPal.

As SVP and head of global comms, Cohen will serve as a member of Visa’s extended management team and "focus on enhancing the Visa brand with issuers, merchants, global consumers, and the media," according to a company statement.

Cohen is filling the vacancy left by Michele Quintaglie when she stepped down last July. The search for a candidate to replace Quintaglie started shortly thereafter.

In an internal memo circulated at Visa, Cohen said he was "honored to rejoin [the company] at this pivotal moment in [its] evolution."

"There is a tremendous appetite and opportunity to more clearly define Visa’s business, mission, and value to all stakeholders, and to build a strong leadership culture within the organization," he added. "As a communicator, it’s hard to imagine a more empowered and challenging role in a company that has the scale, reach, and talent to further shape the global economy."

PayPal, where Cohen had served as VP and head of global corporate comms, has not started a search for his replacement.

"All options are on the table, including deploying responsibilities throughout the existing team and function," a spokesperson said via email.

Franz Paasche, SVP of corporate affairs and communications, is continuing to oversee the function, while members of Cohen’s corporate comms team are dividing his responsibilities in the interim.

"We thank Paul Cohen for his years of service at PayPal and wish him all the best," said Anuj Nayar, senior director of global product comms at PayPal, via email.

Cohen is rejoining Visa shortly after it announced fiscal first-quarter results in which its profit and revenue beat analysts’ expectations. Net income was up 6.6% to nearly $2.1 billion in the period.

Before joining PayPal, Cohen served as SVP of corporate comms and marketing at Visa. Prior, he was head of global corporate media and financial communications. Cohen has also worked for FleishmanHillard and AT&T.