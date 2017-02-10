Higginson husband-and-wife team set up PR and political campaigns agency

A husband-and-wife team who were both former lobby journalists have set up a new PR agency.

Higginson PR, founded by John and Clodagh Higginson, will specialise in PR, social media support, comms strategy, political campaigns and media training.





Clodagh was most recently Good Morning Britain’s political correspondent. Before that she was Whitehall editor for The Sun, having also held roles including US correspondent and consumer affairs editor.









John, meanwhile, was head of comms for Westbourne Communications and then head of corporate comms for ICG, which was acquired by Four Communications Group last month to create what Four claimed would be the UK's biggest public affairs team.

Previously, John was Metro’s political editor for seven years and was also a reporter for The Sun.





Commenting on the new agency, John said: "Between us we have 40 years of experience in national newspapers, the Westminster political lobby and broadcasting. Intelligent clients understand that to deliver an effective media campaign you need to be working with people with a deep and recent background in today’s newsroom."





Clodagh added: "We are living in extraordinary times, full of extraordinary opportunities. There has never been a more interesting - or vital - time to get the message right."