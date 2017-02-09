FleishmanHillard mourns death of Cosette Romero in Manila

The SVP, partner, and GM passed away on January 25.

MANILA: FleishmanHillard Manila has noted the loss of "beloved friend and colleague" Cosette Romero, its longtime GM, who died on January 25.

VP Theresa Defensor has assumed the role of acting GM.

Lynne Anne Davis, president and senior partner for Asia-Pacific, issued a statement saying the "news came as an incredible shock to the entire FleishmanHillard family."

"Since joining the agency in 2002, Cosette always led with her head and her heart as an industry pioneer, trusted adviser, and mentor to so many," Davis said, in the statement. "The tremendous respect and relationships she built over a lifetime made all around her grow, not the least of which was FleishmanHillard Manila. Under her leadership, the office has grown to become one of the most successful in our network."

This article first appeared on campaignasia.com.