In brief: Hanover's health hires, Kwittken gets new director, JWPR founder retires

Hanover boosts health team

Hanover's healthcare team has made two new hires - Alex Davies joins as associate director from Tonic Life Communications, and Emma Gorton arrives from Ogilvy Healthworld as senior account director. The team also took on account director Sarah Ghabina from the NHS Confederation as an account director in late 2016. Last month, Hanover Health MD Andrew Harrison announced the appointment of former Publicis Healthcare boss Anna Korving.

Kwittken hires new director

MDC Partners-owned Kwittken has appointed Sarah Moloney as a director in its London office, reporting into UK MD Sam Bowen. Prior to joining Kwittken, Sarah was practice director for technology and client community lead at Golin as well as client services director, and more recently was a director at Nelson Bostock Unlimited. Kwittken clients include American Express, Deloitte and new US win Ironman.

Porter Novelli oversees Cone

Omnicom agency Cone Communications has been integrated into larger sister agency Porter Novelli, although Cone, which has offices in New York and Boston, will retain its brand. Click here for the full story.

JWPR rebrands after founder retires

JWPR has rebranded as Capsule Comms, following the retirement of agency founder Jacki Wadeson. Managing director Ross Witherden heads up the new agency, which specialises in beauty, lifestyle and wellbeing PR. Clients include dry shampoo brand Batiste, baking soda toothpaste Arm & Hammer, and skincare product Urban Veda.

Clarion calls in Stature for House & Garden Festival

Exhibition and conference business Clarion Events has called in Stature PR to handle press activity for the debut House & Garden Festival taking place at Olympia London in June. The agency has been tasked with building consumer awareness, as well as managing press attendance throughout the four-day event. House & Garden Festival, which runs from 21-24 June, will include more than 500 interior, garden and lifestyle brands, Stature PR said.