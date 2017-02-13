Showcase: Internet of Things research gets InterDigital hooked up to new leads

US-headquartered tech firm InterDigital asked CCgroup to help strengthen its position as an expert in the development of 5G and the internet of things (IoT), and generate sales leads.

Timeframe: May 2016

The company, which had taken on PRWeek Top 150 agency CCGroup at the end of 2015, develops mobile technologies that are at the heart of many devices, networks and services worldwide.

The IoT is a much-hyped topic, making it difficult to find unique insight that demonstrates true leadership in the sector. Discussions between agency and client revealed that an improved IoT ecosystem would help the development of ‘smart cities’ – urban environments where a high level of connectivity between systems and infrastructure enables smarter use of resources and facilities.

CCgroup and InterDigital commissioned Machina Research to calculate the potential dangers of technology fragmentation to smart cities – thus showcasing InterDigital’s commitment to open tech standards and interoperability of systems.

The resulting white paper calculated that non-standard IoT deployments could cause smart cities to waste $341bn globally by 2025. This eye-catching figure was used as the headline for a press release circulated to key media for the buying audiences responsible for smart city enablement – public sector chief information officers, local councils, regional transport authorities and city planners.

The campaign delivered more than 15 articles in specialist media such as Computer World, Total Telecom and Telecoms.com (below), which are read by the key buying audiences responsible for smart city enablement.

CCgroup said the campaign had been InterDigital's most successful ever, with 1,375 downloads of the white paper and increased website traffic, in turn bringing in 780 marketing qualified leads (MQLs) – a term used to denote contacts confirmed as viable future sales targets.

Smart city image ©ThinkstockPhotos