Showcase: Internet of Things research gets InterDigital hooked up to new leads

Added 4 hours ago by Sam Burne James , Be the first to comment

US-headquartered tech firm InterDigital asked CCgroup to help strengthen its position as an expert in the development of 5G and the internet of things (IoT), and generate sales leads.

News

Timeframe: May 2016

The company, which had taken on PRWeek Top 150 agency CCGroup at the end of 2015, develops mobile technologies that are at the heart of many devices, networks and services worldwide. 

The IoT is a much-hyped topic, making it difficult to find unique insight that demonstrates true leadership in the sector. Discussions between agency and client revealed that an improved IoT ecosystem would help the development of ‘smart cities’ – urban environments where a high level of connectivity between systems and infrastructure enables smarter use of resources and facilities.

Smart City

CCgroup and InterDigital commissioned Machina Research to calculate the potential dangers of technology fragmentation to smart cities – thus showcasing InterDigital’s commitment to open tech standards and interoperability of systems.

The resulting white paper calculated that non-standard IoT deployments could cause smart cities to waste $341bn globally by 2025. This eye-catching figure was used as the headline for a press release circulated to key media for the buying audiences responsible for smart city enablement – public sector chief information officers, local councils, regional transport authorities and city planners.

The campaign delivered more than 15 articles in specialist media such as Computer World, Total Telecom and Telecoms.com (below), which are read by the key buying audiences responsible for smart city enablement.

CCgroup said the campaign had been InterDigital's most successful ever, with 1,375 downloads of the white paper and increased website traffic, in turn bringing in 780 marketing qualified leads (MQLs) – a term used to denote contacts confirmed as viable future sales targets.

Smart city image ©ThinkstockPhotos

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now