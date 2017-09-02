Breakfast Briefing, 2.9.2017: Twitter earnings disappoint again

Shares of the platform were down in pre-market trading on Thursday morning after it released its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report.

Another fail whale quarter for Twitter

Shares of Twitter were down nearly 6% in pre-market trading as of 7 a.m. after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings. Revenue of $717 million, down 5% from the prior year, was well short of analysts’ expectations of $740 million.

LATEST: Twitter shares fall nearly 6% after it releases quarterly earnings https://t.co/EN6bHqd685 pic.twitter.com/TFcFSIBZTD — Bloomberg (@business) February 9, 2017



New this morning

Publicis Groupe reported a full-year 2016 net loss of $564 million and a 2.5% drop in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday morning. Revenue for the full year was up 1.4%. Also: Is virtual reality ready for marketing prime time? Infinite Global’s Helen Bertelli and Text100’s James Holland debate the question.



What to keep an eye on today

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with top airline CEOs Ed Bastian of Delta Air Lines and United Airlines’ Oscar Munoz. The carriers want the federal government to cut back on the number of flights into the U.S. from Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar airlines. Trump, meanwhile, wants to talk to them about job creation. On Friday, Trump is set to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.



On a lighter note…

Trending this morning, along with snowstorm-related hashtags, is #NationalPizzaDay, so look for creative social media activations from pizza chains and other companies whose employees just like pizza (which is all of them, isn’t it)?

Pizza topping goals! #NationalPizzaDay



What would you order - Hawaiian Giggs or Pepperooney? ?? pic.twitter.com/fXKW1WxHfa — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 9, 2017



Anthem-Cigna merger blocked

A federal judge halted the combination of healthcare providers Anthem and Cigna on Wednesday after the Justice Department found the merger would raise prices and cut back on competition. The deal would have resulted in the largest insurer in the U.S. in terms of membership.



BBB gives Wounded Warrior Project a clean bill of health

The Better Business Bureau concluded a months-long investigation and absolved veterans charity the Wounded Warrior Project of accusations of lavish spending. The organization fired several top administrators last March after stories of over-the-top conferences hit the media.



Facebook cracks down on discriminatory advertising

The social network said Wednesday that it will no longer allow marketers who target based on race or ethnicity to run ads pushing employment, credit, or housing opportunities on its platform. The company said in a blog post that it has met with civil rights leaders and policymakers over the past several months to flesh out the policy.