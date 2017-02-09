In brief: Hotwire and Frank 'trading well', Omnicom's new health training, Threepipe's Google offer

Enero says Hotwire and Frank 'trading well', Omnicom's health training, Lewis convenes advisory board and more from PRWeek UK

Enero: Hotwire and Frank 'trading well'

Hotwire and Frank PR "continue to trade well with above-average margin achievement" in the UK and Europe, according to its Australian parent company Enero Group, despite the "significant impact of Brexit on general consumer and economic confidence". This is according to the group's half-year results presentation, which makes no reference to either firm's performance in the US, other than noting the acquisition by Hotwire of Eastwick. The half-year report on the PR duo mirrors the message in the full-year results released last year.

Omnicom's health training

Omnicom Public Relations Group has announced the launch of HealthShare, a cross-agency training initiative in the UK. HealthShare was developed by a training council comprising representatives of FleishmanHillard Fishburn, Ketchum and Porter Novelli, and the agencies' staff will receive training in the group's London offices, sometimes referred to as 'Omnicom Towers'.

Lewis convenes advisory board

Lewis has created what it calls a "new international advisory board", to be chaired by US political adviser and global economist Pippa Malmgren. The only other fixed attendee is CEO Chris Lewis, with other individuals invited to join the board for individual sessions, and the agency producing a report from each, on a Chatham House Rule basis. Former UK minister Penny Mordaunt, Pret a Manger founder Sinclair Beacham and Sanjeev Gupta, who owns the British assets of Tata Steel, are among attendees confirmed for February.

Threepipe creates Google Analytics offer

Threepipe has create a new Google Analytics consultancy division, offering three separate products, to provide clients with an independent view of their company data and online performance. It is led by director of digital operations Nick Christensen, who joined the company with the acquisiton of Spot Digital last year.

Fox Agency hires O'Shaughnessy

Integrated B2B marketing agency Fox Agency has appointed James O'Shaughnessy from digital marketing agency Jaywing to head of client services.

BlueStripe picks up recruiter

Propel London, a recruitment agency for the global digital economy, has appointed BlueStripe Media to manage its marketing and PR.