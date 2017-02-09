Smash-and-grab approach is turning influencer marketing into a 'straight-up sh*t show'

Does anyone really know what influencer marketing means?

If I say 'influencer marketing' - which two words pop into your mind?

Close your eyes for five seconds and answer that question for yourself. The chances are that your answer includes the words 'content' and 'reach'.

This is not at all surprising, as this is what the industry has been focusing on for the past two years.

This form of influencer marketing has been and still is on the rise. It is now firmly rooted within the PR industry, with some leading media companies and brands heavily investing in order to set up and build their own influencer marketing divisions.

The truth, however, is that reach and content are words that have nothing to do with real influence.

Last year was about 'influencers' becoming increasingly interested in monetising their (Instagram) accounts – with technology in place to match them with brands looking for paid content.

Most brands have been happy to pay big bucks to have an influencer (which started with celebrities and has now trickled down to micro-level) create content that matches the brief and brand guidelines perfectly.