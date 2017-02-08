Nordstrom is latest brand to face Trump's wrath on Twitter

But investors don't seem to care.

(Image via Nordstrom's Facebook page).
President Donald Trump attacked Nordstrom on Twitter this morning for what he called the retailer’s "unfair" treatment of his daughter Ivanka.

Trump was referring to Nordstrom’s decision last week to pull his daughter’s fashion brand from its department stores.

"My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom," tweeted Trump from his personal @RealDonaldTrump handle. "She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!"

Nordstrom made its decision after Trump signed an executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, but the retailer has claimed its decision was made due to poor sales.

Nordstrom has yet to respond to Trump’s tweet. Representatives from the retailer were not immediately available for comment.

Shortly after Trump’s tweet on Wednesday morning, Nordstrom stock reportedly dipped.

However, the stock bounced back into positive territory for the day as of 11:45 a.m. EST.

The general response on Twitter was one of support for Nordstrom. Many mocked the president and insisted his complaint was a conflict of interest.

