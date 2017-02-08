Nordstrom is latest brand to face Trump's wrath on Twitter

But investors don't seem to care.

President Donald Trump attacked Nordstrom on Twitter this morning for what he called the retailer’s "unfair" treatment of his daughter Ivanka.

Trump was referring to Nordstrom’s decision last week to pull his daughter’s fashion brand from its department stores.

"My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom," tweeted Trump from his personal @RealDonaldTrump handle. "She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!"

Nordstrom made its decision after Trump signed an executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, but the retailer has claimed its decision was made due to poor sales.

@dcatspiked This decision was based on business results – it was not a political decision. Based on the brand's performance, we... 1/2 — Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) February 8, 2017

@dcatspiked ...decided not to buy it for this season. 2/2 — Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) February 8, 2017

Nordstrom has yet to respond to Trump’s tweet. Representatives from the retailer were not immediately available for comment.

Shortly after Trump’s tweet on Wednesday morning, Nordstrom stock reportedly dipped.

Here’s what happened to @Nordstrom’s stock when Trump attacked them on Twitter. See the sharp dip at 11AM? pic.twitter.com/0JsyXhPuVN — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) February 8, 2017

However, the stock bounced back into positive territory for the day as of 11:45 a.m. EST.

The general response on Twitter was one of support for Nordstrom. Many mocked the president and insisted his complaint was a conflict of interest.

Outrageous. @nordstrom, others injured should consider suing, incl. under CA Unfair Comp Law, forbidding "any unfair biz act." I will help! https://t.co/Y18Lml3rXk — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) February 8, 2017

"Daaaaaaad, Nordstrom pulled my liiiiiiiiiiiiiine. Daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaad" — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @Nordstrom you are using your platform as president to advocate for a business you STILL OWN. ridonk. — Sahil Lavingia (@shl) February 8, 2017

This seems like an ill-advised way to help his daughter, who several ppl say is upset over the Nordstrom's issue https://t.co/JuWANfcIvm — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @Nordstrom hmm, I usually don't shop at Nordstrom but I might just have to now. #thankstrump — ryan evans (@awakenedaz) February 8, 2017

Think about all the average Americans who work at Nordstrom, now freaked out that the POTUS is coming after them. Disgusting. https://t.co/oSyE4fWYnZ — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) February 8, 2017