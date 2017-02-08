Hewlett-Packard Enterprise expands Katherine Ducker's role

She joined the b-to-b company last May after HP split its business.

PALO ALTO, CA: Hewlett-Packard Enterprise has promoted Katherine Ducker to director of global product communications.

Ducker started in the newly expanded role at the start of the year. Her responsibilities include helping audiences understand how the company solves business challenges.

Ducker joined HP Enterprise in May 2016 as director of internal communications from Emanate PR, where she was director and SVP, according to her LinkedIn account. Emanate merged with Access Communications at the start of last year, with the combined firm rebranded as Access Emanate.

Ducker oversees 16 staffers and is reporting to Howard Clabo, SVP of global communications.

In the fourth quarter of 2015, Hewlett-Packard split into two businesses: Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP Inc. HP Inc. sells printers and PCs, while Hewlett Packard Enterprise is focused on servers, software, storage, networking, and associated services.

Last September, HP Inc. picked Edelman for its $14 million account covering product and corporate comms work.

Ducker said Hewlett Packard Enterprise doesn’t intend to review its agency partnerships. Ketchum’s Interfuse has served as its AOR for about three years.