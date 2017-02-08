Portuguese cork industry body hands Clarion €600,000 campaigns brief

The trade body for Portugal's cork industry (APCOR) has handed Clarion Communications an estimated €600,000 (£511,000) brief for the promotion of natural cork stoppers in the UK.

Other contracts have also been awarded in other countries.

The agency has been tasked with encouraging consumers and those in the wine trade to opt for natural cork instead of metal screw caps or synthetic stoppers. Portugal is the world's largest producer of cork.

"The consumer campaign will see WPP-owned Clarion bringing the story of cork to life in a series of third-party links and experiences that will evoke the romance and ritual behind the moment a cork is popped," an agency spokesperson told PRWeek

Clarion will also create an education campaign that will engage with target consumers, media and wine journalists by communicating the origin, provenance, authenticity and genuine benefits of natural cork as a stopper, the spokesperson added.

Both campaigns will launch in the spring.

APCOR chairman João Rui Ferreira said: "2017 will see the first campaign we have carried out in the UK for six years, and we hope that this will mark the start of a longer-term investment as premiumisation becomes more and more important for the wine trade."

APCOR has also awarded contracts in 10 other countries around the world, including in the US, China and France, but declined to comment on the agencies involved or the specific fees.

However, PRWeek reported last year that the trade body was seeking support for promotional campaigns in various markets globally, worth a combined sum of at least €4.35m (£3.6m, $4.8m).

The US brief was worth a 'base price' of €1.2m (£1m, $1.3m), while in France the brief was worth €600,000 (£511,000), and €450,000 (£383,000) in China.

The brief was also available for:

Italy (worth €300,000)

Germany (€200,000)

Spain (€140,000)

Brazil (€60,000)

There was also a design brief for Denmark and Sweden worth €60,000, and brief for a campaign to promote cork construction and decoration materials in Germany, worth a base price of €400,000.



Meanwhile, non-territory-specific campaigns to promote new applications and develop promotional videos had base prices of €250,000 and €90,000 respectively.

It is not yey known which agencies have won these contracts.