In brief: Brands2Life builds property portfolio, Weber launches diversity intern scheme, New China chief for Hoffman

Brands2Life wins property brief, senior pair join Digitalis, Spark briefed by GMC Software, Headphone brief for Ranieri and more from PRWeek UK.

Brands2Life wins property brief

Brands2Life has been appointed as the corporate PR agency for construction, development and property management group Rydon. The win builds on the agency's property and construction experience, with existing clients including Arup, Canary Wharf Group and Zoopla. Rydon employs 750 people and is headquartered in East Sussex. Brands2Life is the 23rd largest PR firm in the UK, according to the PRWeek UK Top 150.

Senior pair join Digitalis

Digital reputation management and intelligence firm Digitalis Reputation has taken on two senior staff from leading PR firms. Meglena Petkova joins as a senior director from Lansons, and Viv Jemmett leaves FTI Consulting to become MD, client operation. Jemmett has also worked for Hanover and was head of online reputation at Bell Pottinger.

Weber launches diversity intern scheme

Weber Shandwick has partnered with the charity Media Trust to offer a new paid internship scheme designed to boost the flow of diverse talent coming into the agency. Click for the full story.

Spark briefed by GMC Software

Spark Communications has been appointed by GMC Software to handle its UK communications, following a three-month trial period. GMC Software helps companies communicate with their customers and employees. It has more than 6,000 staff globally and clients include AEGON, Société Genéralé and KPMG.

Headphone brief for Ranieri

Consumer tech specialist Ranieri has been appointed by AfterShokz to handle UK PR for its bone conduction technology headphone range. The brief includes a PR, events and influencer campaign targeting the lifestyle, health-and-fitness and technology sectors.

New China chief for Hoffman

The Hoffman Agency has appointed a new general manager of its Chinese operations. Click for the full story.

Music charity tunes into Wildkat

The charity Sound and Music, which provides new artist development, education and data on the industry, has appointed WildKat PR to broaden its reach and engage new audiences.

P&C PR picks up LGBT charities

P&C PR, which launched last year claiming to have the youngest owners of a UK agency, has begun work with the charities LGBT History Month and Schools OUT UK.