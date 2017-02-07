PadillaCRT ups Matt Kucharski to president

He is succeeding Mark Raper, who is taking on the new role of chief counsel officer.

MINNEAPOLIS: PadillaCRT has promoted Matt Kucharski to president, succeeding Mark Raper, who is moving into the new role of chief counsel officer.

Lynn Casey will remain in her position as Padilla’s CEO.

Kucharski has worked at Padilla since 1989 in various positions. Most recently, he served as EVP since 2012. As a member of PadillaCRT’s executive leadership team, he has led the agency’s business-to-business and business-to-consumer practices.

With the promotion, Kucharski is also gaining oversight of Padilla’s health practice.

Kucharski also serves as PadillaCRT liaison to the Worldcom Public Relations Group. He served as Worldcom’s chair from 2010 to 2012.

Kucharski has also spent more than 15 years as an adjunct instructor of marketing and strategic communications at the University of Minnesota.

Last May, PadillaCRT acquired FoodMinds, making the combined company collectively the third-largest food-and-beverage group in the country among independent agencies, with combined revenues of more than $40 million.

Padilla had revenue of nearly $35 million in 2015, up more than 10% over the year prior. Headquartered in Minneapolis, it has offices in New York; Los Angeles; Washington, DC; and Norfolk, Virginia.