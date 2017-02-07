Hoffman Agency names Jason Cao as China general manager

Cao has worked at WE Communications, Text100, and EMG over the past decade.

HONG KONG: The Hoffman Agency has named Jason Cao as GM of its Chinese operations.

He will oversee the agency’s operations in Shanghai and Beijing and counsel clients with a focus on Chinese brands growing their operations around the world.

Cao previously worked at WE Communications China, where he served as GM of its Beijing operations, tech practice lead, and business development head.

Ada Song and Frank Zhang are the firm's deputy general managers in Beijing and Shanghai, respectively, according to a company blog post.