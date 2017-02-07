Omnicom PR revenue up 7.7% in Q4

PR outpaced Omnicom's other segments in terms of revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

Omnicom Public Relations Group CEO Karen van Bergen.
NEW YORK: Omnicom Group’s PR segment recorded 7.7% organic revenue growth in the fourth quarter, compared with the prior year, to $358.9 million.

The sector’s organic growth rate outpaced all other Omnicom segments in the period, during which advertising was up 4.6%, CRM 0.4%, and specialty communications 5.7%. The holding company’s overall revenue reached $4.2 billion in the fourth quarter, an organic increase of 3.6% compared with fourth quarter 2015.

The holding company reported net income of $350.3 million in the period and operating profit of $601.9 million, both up compared with the fourth quarter of 2015.

North American growth was eclipsed by other regions in the fourth quarter, with organic growth of 0.6% to $2.5 billion. U.K. operations saw a revenue increase of 8.5% to $359.1 million, European markets were up 6.2% to $723.1 million, Asia-Pacific increased 9.5% to $462.7 million, and Africa and the Middle East jumped 29% to $92.8 million. Latin American operations saw an organic revenue decrease of 6.2% to $137 million.

Omnicom owns and operates FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli, Marina Maher Communications, and several other comms agencies.

For 2016 as a whole, Omnicom’s PR segment recorded organic growth of 2.8% to $1.4 billion. Advertising revenue was up 5.9% to $8.2 billion and specialty communications revenue increased 4.6% to $1.1 billion. The CRM segment's revenue dropped 0.3% in the period to $4.3 billion. The holding company's overall revenue was up 3.5% organically to $15.4 billion last year.

North America was again outpaced by other regions in terms of full-year revenue growth. The region reported 2.4% revenue growth in the period to $9.2 billion, but grew at a slower pace than the U.K. (4.9% to $1.4 billion), Europe (4% to $2.5 billion), Asia-Pacific (6.9% to $1.6 billion), and Africa and the Middle East (11.7% to $278.9 million.

The holding company's operating profit for 2016 was $2 billion and its net income $1.1 billion, both improvements on the year prior.

*Organic growth represents change in revenue without taking into account acquisitions or disposals. 

