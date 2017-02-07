Five campaigns we liked in January: your winner revealed

PRWeek UK picked its top PR and comms campaigns from January and more than 1,200 people voted for their favourite. Find out the winner below...

January's closely fought contest between PRWeeks's five favourite campaigns in January was won by Resident Evil 7: The Experience, receiving 610 votes from a total of 1,244.

The campaign was run by M&C Saatchi PR and its events division M&C Saatchi Experience, in partnership with immersive theatre specialists Bearded Kitten, creating a live element to the launch of Capcom's Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, the latest instalment in Resident Evil video game series.

In a close second place, with 529 votes, was cider brand Orchard Pig's #AsHappyAsAPig campaign, designed by agency Manifest London to counteract Blue Monday; and in third, Amnesty International's refugee responses campaign, run by Ogilvy & Mather.

See the full results below and find out more about the winning campaign:

Resident Evil 7: The Experience – Capcom

This month, video games developer Capcom launched Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, the latest instalment in Resident Evil series.

M&C Saatchi PR and its events division M&C Saatchi Experience teamed up with immersive theatre specialists Bearded Kitten to create a terrifying experience that mirrored the new game in a dilapidated east London house. A handful of brave participants were faced with puzzles, clues and unexpected interruptions from the Resident Evil world. With The Experience, M&C Saatchi PR created a campaign that cleverly exploited the terror entrenched in the games - and proved horror is not just for Halloween (and gave them some good video content).

More:

Five Campaigns We Liked in November – your winner revealed

Five Campaigns We Liked in October – your winner revealed