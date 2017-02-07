Five campaigns we liked in January: your winner revealed

January's closely fought contest between PRWeeks's five favourite campaigns in January was won by Resident Evil 7: The Experience, receiving 610 votes from a total of 1,244.
The campaign was run by M&C Saatchi PR and its events division M&C Saatchi Experience, in partnership with immersive theatre specialists Bearded Kitten, creating a live element to the launch of Capcom's Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, the latest instalment in Resident Evil video game series.
In a close second place, with 529 votes, was cider brand Orchard Pig's #AsHappyAsAPig campaign, designed by agency Manifest London to counteract Blue Monday; and in third, Amnesty International's refugee responses campaign, run by Ogilvy & Mather.
See the full results below and find out more about the winning campaign:
Resident Evil 7: The Experience – Capcom
This month, video games developer Capcom launched Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, the latest instalment in Resident Evil series.
M&C Saatchi PR and its events division M&C Saatchi Experience teamed up with immersive theatre specialists Bearded Kitten to create a terrifying experience that mirrored the new game in a dilapidated east London house. A handful of brave participants were faced with puzzles, clues and unexpected interruptions from the Resident Evil world. With The Experience, M&C Saatchi PR created a campaign that cleverly exploited the terror entrenched in the games - and proved horror is not just for Halloween (and gave them some good video content).
