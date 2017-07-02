Breakfast Briefing, 2.7.2017: Omnicom PR revenue jumps in Q4

The holding company reported an organic revenue increase of 7.7% for its PR segment in the final quarter of 2016.

Omnicom PR revenues up

Omnicom Group’s public relations revenue increased 7.7% organically in the fourth quarter of last year and 2.8% for the full year, both compared with corresponding periods of 2015. The holding company’s overall Q4 revenue increased 3.6% organically, with net income per common share up 8.9% in the period. North American revenue was relatively flat in the fourth quarter, showing 0.6% growth. The Q4 numbers beat analysts’ expectations, according to Zacks. Omnicom owns and operates FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli, Marina Maher Communications, and others.



New this morning

Mitchell has a new creative services lead: Garth Krizman, who joined the Dentsu Aegis Network agency from Saatchi & Saatchi X. The number of global PR agency mergers and acquisitions was up slightly in 2016, and nearly one-quarter were international in scope, according to Results International.



What to watch today

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments this evening over President Donald Trump’s executive order banning non-citizen travel from seven countries. The White House is challenging a judge’s Friday ruling suspending two parts of the order. Elon Musk’s companies, SpaceX and Tesla, joined the list of mostly tech-sector companies opposing the ban on Monday. Wired: Tech companies have the legal clout to stop Trump’s refugee ban.



Also today: The DeVos vote

After an all-night protest by Senate Democrats, the body is set to vote on the nomination of Betsy DeVos for education secretary. She is likely to be approved by a thin margin, according to the Los Angeles Times, despite unprecedented opposition. And: Disney is set to report its quarterly earnings after the market closes. What to watch in the numbers, via Fox Business.



Politico: Melissa McCarthy rattles White House

Top Trump administration officials weren’t happy with comedian Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live, with one Trump ally telling Politico that the president "doesn’t like his people to look weak." Sources told the site Trump was most upset that Spicer was portrayed by a woman. More: Spicer grilled by Seth Meyers in late-night spoof presser.

Why Melissa McCarthy had to play Sean Spicer https://t.co/dBHbW3ugQu via @nytopinion pic.twitter.com/5EMVoiaKRa — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 7, 2017



Is the White House playing the media on terrorism?

Pundits are wondering whether the White House is adeptly playing the press corps by releasing a list (rife with spelling errors) of 78 incidents it feels were undercover by the media, or just covering for Trump’s ridiculous Monday assertion that the media ignores terror attacks. Here’s a copy of the list, via CBS News.