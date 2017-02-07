In brief: GMG PR boss to FremantleMedia, ING acquires, Allison+Partners win

FremantleMedia hires GMG comms boss
Oliver Rawlins, currently group director of comms at Guardian Media Group, will joined FremantleMedia in the same role on 27 March. FremantleMedia creates and distributes content and series including Take Me Out, Grand Designs, Danger Mouse and The X Factor, the latter a collaboration with Simon Cowell's Syco in the UK. Rawlins has been at the Guardian publisher since 2012, having moved from FremantleMedia.
ING snaps up boutique Stratton & Reekie
Independent built environment sector PR agency ING is taking over fellow London agency Stratton & Reekie. Click for the full story.
Allison+Partners checks in with new client
Allison+Partners has been named UK agency of record for international hospitality group The Ascott Limited, an account previously held by William Murray Communications. Click for the full story.
Austrian brief for Shepherd
The Austrian city of Innsbruck has appointed Shepherd PR to promote it to travellers across the UK. Shepherd has offices in Derbyshire, and on the outskirts of Innsbruck.
Lucy joins Reach Marketing
Leicester's Reach Marketing has taken on Nick Lucy as PR director. He previously worked for events and security management firm Showsec, and before that for Stoke City Football Club.
Seven Dials gets new fashion accounts
Seven Dials PR has been appointed to handle two new fashion accounts, Amanda Wakeley and Johnstons of Elgin. The agency will provide senior strategic counsel for womenswear designer Amanda Wakeley, while Scottish heritage cashmere label Johnstons of Elgin has appointed Seven Dials to handle all media relations.