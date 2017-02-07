In brief: GMG PR boss to FremantleMedia, ING acquires, Allison+Partners win

FremantleMedia hires GMG comms boss, ING snaps up boutique Stratton & Reekie, Allison+Partners checks in with new client and more from PRWeek UK.

FremantleMedia hires GMG comms boss

Oliver Rawlins, currently group director of comms at Guardian Media Group, will joined FremantleMedia in the same role on 27 March. FremantleMedia creates and distributes content and series including Take Me Out, Grand Designs, Danger Mouse and The X Factor, the latter a collaboration with Simon Cowell's Syco in the UK. Rawlins has been at the Guardian publisher since 2012, having moved from FremantleMedia.

ING snaps up boutique Stratton & Reekie

Independent built environment sector PR agency ING is taking over fellow London agency Stratton & Reekie. Click for the full story.

Allison+Partners checks in with new client

Allison+Partners has been named UK agency of record for international hospitality group The Ascott Limited, an account previously held by William Murray Communications. Click for the full story.

Austrian brief for Shepherd

The Austrian city of Innsbruck has appointed Shepherd PR to promote it to travellers across the UK. Shepherd has offices in Derbyshire, and on the outskirts of Innsbruck.

Lucy joins Reach Marketing

Leicester's Reach Marketing has taken on Nick Lucy as PR director. He previously worked for events and security management firm Showsec, and before that for Stoke City Football Club.

Seven Dials gets new fashion accounts

Seven Dials PR has been appointed to handle two new fashion accounts, Amanda Wakeley and Johnstons of Elgin. The agency will provide senior strategic counsel for womenswear designer Amanda Wakeley, while Scottish heritage cashmere label Johnstons of Elgin has appointed Seven Dials to handle all media relations.