Allison+Partners checks in with UK hospitality account to continue London diversification

Allison+Partners has been named UK agency of record for international hospitality group The Ascott Limited, an account previously held by William Murray Communications.

Singapore-based hotel-owner Ascott also has 30,000 serviced residence units across the world, and a further 22,000 under development. Its UK properties include five Citadines 'apart'hotels' and The Cavendish, a four-star hotel in Mayfair.

Allison+Partners will work with the firm for an initial 12 months, with the account led by UK MD Jim Selman.

The agency is charged with raising awareness in the UK for all of the client's European brands, particularly Citadines and Ascott’s luxury offering in Paris, The Crest Collection.

The win signals further movement into the hospitality industry for the London office of US-based Allison+Partners, which was its first European base.

The London office opened in April 2011, and was initially more focused on tech industries, but has also done project work with hotel group IHG, a client of the firm in the US.

Previous incumbent William Murray completed an MBO in July 2016.