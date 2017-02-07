Mitchell hires Garth Krizman as creative services lead

Krizman was creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi X from 2006 to 2016.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR: Mitchell, a Dentsu Aegis Network firm, has hired Garth Krizman as creative services lead.  

Krizman joined Mitchell in December and reports to Blake Woolsey, EVP. The role is newly created.

"[Krizman] is an addition to the team, and an enhanced level of experience and leadership," Mitchell director of marketing Sarah Hood told PRWeek via emal. "We have had a strong focus on creative services in the past, this position represents our desire to continue to elevate and deepen our consumer creative expertise."

Krizman leads the firm’s creative team to serve the needs of agency clients through its Fayetteville, New York, and Chicago offices. He is tasked with bringing clients’ stories to life.

Krizman was not immediately available for comment.

Mitchell’s in-house capabilities include graphic design, branding and identity development, photography, video production, and multichannel content creation.

During his 25-year career, Krizman has worked with brands including Walmart, Sam’s Club P&G Business, Febreze, Tide, Cascade, Pantene, Olay, and Duracell.

Krizman was creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi X from 2006 to 2016. While there, he led four divergent teams of creative specialists. One client with whom he collaborated was Walmart, on its "reinvention of the in-store shopping experience," from signage to store layout and design, according to a release. 

Before that, Krizman spent six years as creative director and part owner of Pearcy, Tice, Krizman Communications, an integrated brand and marketing firm in Kansas City.

Earlier in his career, Krizman spent four years at FleishmanHillard as design group director.

