Kwittken wins race for Ironman PR account

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

Kwittken is amplifying Ironman's internal team in strategic corporate and consumer communications.

News
Image via Ironman's Facebook page
NEW YORK: Endurance race company Ironman has selected Kwittken as its North American AOR.

Kwittken is supporting Ironman’s internal team in strategic corporate and consumer communications, according to a release.

The firm is focused on Ironman’s U.S. PR efforts, such as driving positive brand exposure and race enrollment through elevated brand positioning, athlete stories, influencer engagement, and event support in key markets.

Ironman events, together with all other competitions held by parent Wanda Sports Holdings, attract more than 680,000 participants annually.

Kwittken global chairman and CEO Aaron Kwittken is a three-time full-distance Ironman finisher.

An Ironman representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

 

