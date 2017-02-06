New York Times veteran Tim Race joins FleishmanHillard

NEW YORK: FleishmanHillard has hired Tim Race, a longtime veteran of The New York Times, as a senior-level strategist in its media relations practice.

During his 27 years at the Times, Race served in various roles, most recently as energy, autos, and transportation editor.

At Fleishman, he will develop clients’ editorial strategies and oversee a team of staffers.

"It’s important to have former journalists like Race so we can get insight into the evolving newsroom from an editorial perspective," said Laura Russo, MD of media relations and the practice’s leader.

The agency also appointed several regional leads: Jan Rasmussen for the Americas; Peter Meikle for EMEA; Denise Rockenbach for Latin America; and James Dyson and Patrick Yu, for Asia-Pacific. Each is set to serve a one-year term and is tasked with launching programs and products and bringing on talent. They will also localize Fleishman’s approach to media to local markets while maintaining a global consistency, according to the firm. Fleishman has a footprint in 30 countries and affiliates in 43.

Bringing on Race and other former journalists will fill knowledge gaps about the rapidly evolving newsroom, Russo added. She was named to the position late last year, reporting to New York GM Ephraim Cohen.

"This is one of a number of initiatives across creative, media relations, setting strategy, and research and analytics," Cohen explained. "What they all tie together is best standards, bench strength, creativity, and muscle to drive agenda-setting earned conversations. This is an important pillar in a larger strategy."

Fleishman’s media relations practice has 400 staffers. The firm is also developing an analytics tool and certification program that it plans to launch in the second quarter. Ex-journalists in senior positions such as Race will weigh in on the program while the firm builds a robust training program, Russo said.

"The goal is to have the highest standards that are measureable and enforceable," Cohen said. "We want to know if people are ready when it comes to working with media. That takes a training program and data and analytics tools, so that people aren’t just delivering standards according to their own expertise, but have tools to know if this is the right person."