Edelman Dabo lays off staff as agency moves to go 'beyond PR counsel'

DUBAI: Dubai-based agency Edelman Dabo has laid off about 20 members of its staff.

"In response to the changing communications landscape, we are proactively transforming our business to drive increased efficiencies and effectiveness for our clients," said CEO Tod Donhauser, in a statement to Campaign Middle East. "This process includes refining the roles and specialties within our team. We will continue to add specialists, invest in training, and build capabilities that reflect the new realities of communicating in the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf Cooperation Council."

Donhauser added that the agency is working to "expand our offer beyond public relations counsel, offering robust experiential, paid media, social and digital media, and creative services to a wide range of top-tier clients in the private and public sectors and remain better placed than ever to provide the solutions to their business challenges."



In April 2015, U.S.-based Edelman acquired Dubai-headquartered independent Dabo & Co. for an undisclosed sum. The resulting Edelman Dabo employed 150 people in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Last February, UAE operations were split into two units as part of a restructure across the Middle East and Africa.

Donhauser, previously MD of Edelman South Africa, relocated to Dubai to oversee the two separate brand and reputation businesses.

Edelman Dabo MD Jason Leavy took over the brand element, while corporate head Jacob Drake took on a similar role for reputation.

Last December, Edelman named Carol Potter as its president and CEO for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. She was previously executive vice chairman of Edelman’s Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa region.

This story first appeared on campaignme.com.