ING snaps up boutique architecture PR specialist Stratton & Reekie

Added 3 hours ago by Sam Burne James , Be the first to comment

Independent built environment sector PR agency ING is taking over fellow London agency Stratton & Reekie.

News
Tritton (l), ING chair Tony Danaher and Reekie
Tritton (l), ING chair Tony Danaher and Reekie

Stratton & Reekie's six staff, including co-founder Amanda Reekie, who will become a senior consultant at ING, will move over in April.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but ING founder and MD Leanne Tritton will remain the agency's sole owner.

ING currently has 30 staff and is based in Shoreditch. Key architecture clients include Adjaye Associates and AL_A, while the property division of the business works with developers HB Reavis and Native Land, among others. Stratton and Reekie's roster includes Foster Associates and RIBA.

Tritton said: "This new arrangement means both firms can offer their clients an enhanced range of services, as well as the chance to work with one of the most expert teams to be found anywhere in the built environment and property sector."

In November last year ING appointed Allister Hayman, deputy editor of the trade magazine Property Week, as an account director.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now