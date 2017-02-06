Atomic PR founders Andy Getsey, James Hannon found Employera

The San Francisco-based firm has five staffers at launch, including Getsey and Hannon, the founders of Atomic PR.

SAN FRANCISCO: The founders of Atomic PR have launched a management consulting firm focused on helping clients win the talent war.

The San Francisco-based firm has five staffers at launch, including Andy Getsey and James Hannon, the founders of Atomic PR.

Employera has three main practices: employer branding, recruiting strategy and operations consulting, and experience design. The firm’s services also include strategic planning and positioning and employee-engagement services such as specialized workshops, training, and coaching.

"We did a couple consulting assignments for enterprises to see what kind of situations they had involving their communities, communications between executives, and things like that," Getsey said.

Getsey and Hannon were drawn into the discipline of employer branding after they sold their previous venture, Atomic PR, to Huntsworth in 2011. Huntsworth subsidiary Grayling rebranded Atomic at the start of 2014.

Getsey and Hannon co-chaired Grayling’s U.S. technology practice for about a year before exiting, according to Getsey’s LinkedIn account. The earn-out period took place over the course of four years, during which time Grayling incorporated Atomic into its operations, Getsey said.

Another Atomic PR vet, Julia Konstantinovsky, left Grayling last June to join VSC.

Getsey said there is significant interest in employer branding in human resources and marketing, and the changing dynamics of an emerging workforce and the shifts in employer-employee relationships have made it a "rich area" to work in.

"When you look at it holistically, it intertwines with other operations and actual employee experience," he added. "As in Atomic PR, we started looking at how we could make sense of an employer brand, how we could measure it, how we could break down data, and make recommendations."

The firm has three other senior partners: Kirsten Davidson, the former head of employer branding for Glassdoor; Angela Powers, a consultant on recruiting strategy; and Marianna Somma, a lecturer at the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley.