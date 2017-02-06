In brief: Europe-wide brief for Lewis, Tommee Tippee picks Kindred, finance win for Speed

Retail HEMA takes Lewis across Europe

Global comms firm Lewis has been appointed by the Dutch retailer HEMA as its corporate PR partner for Europe. HEMA has plans to expand and accelerate its international operations with the opening of new stores in France, Spain, the UK and Germany. Lewis will support the openings and ensure maximum media exposure for HEMA for each opening in these countries, having already worked with the retailer on a project basis.

Tommee Tippee picks Kindred

Baby feeding brand Tommee Tippee has appointed Kindred to handle its UK PR across national, consumer and lifestyle media. The brief will includ ad hoc support for the client's internal social media and content teams. Kindred's team will be led by client service director Sam Holl. Tommee Tippee previously worked with 360 Public Relations.

Speed wins finance brief

Ultimate Finance Group, a leading independent provider of finance to UK business, has appointed Speed Communications’ business and corporate team to raise awareness of the importance of good funding, as the company begins the rollout of a new business strategy and undergoes a brand overhaul.

The PR Office launches Oxx

The PR Office has been appointed by growth capital investment firm Oxx to oversee its public launch and ongoing corporate comms. Oxx was founded by former Amadeus Capital partners Richard Anton and Mikael Johnsson at the end of last year.