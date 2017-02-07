King's College London hands PR contracts to 19 agencies in £2m framework deal

King's College London (KCL) has given 19 firms a place on its public relations and marketing framework roster - with Edelman, Hill + Knowlton Strategies and Lansons among those on the list.

The framework, which has an estimated value of £2m over the next four years, is split into five lots, covering arts & culture (Lot 1), health and science (Lot 2), politics, economics, business & law (Lot 3), corporate and change (Lot 4), and international (Lot 5).

Maxine Taylor, director of external relations for KCL, one of the UK's leading universities, said the agencies were chosen following an "extremely competitive" Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) tender and pitching process, in which more than 100 firms initially expressed an interest.

The five agencies in Lot 1 - Four Colman Getty, 89Up, Lansons, Newgate Communications, and Anna Arthur PR - will manage and support the university's programme of exhibitions.

Those in Lot 2 - Admiral, Madano, Four Health Communications, and Claremont - have been tasked with creating and implementing campaigns to promote the university's expertise, research, teaching and events within the science sector.

Firms in Lot 3 - Four Broadgate, Grayling, Long Run Works, and Bluesky PR - will also create and implement campaigns on behalf of the university, promoting its politics, economics, business and law departments.

Agencies in Lot 4 - Edelman, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Four Broadgate, Gatehouse Consulting, London Communications and Ron Finlay - will undertake a review of current communication activities and develop a strategic plan for corporate and internal communications covering a range of media and channels and audiences, including staff and students. The agencies in Lot 4 were also assessed and chosen for the crisis management they could offer, a spokesperson for KCL told PRWeek.

The three agencies in Lot 5 - Long Run Works, Bluesky PR, and BLJ London - will help launch the PLuS Alliance - an international research-led partnership, which includes support for overseas visits by the principal and/or vice principals to India, US, China, Brazil.

"Project briefs will be offered to all agencies within the relevant Lot. However, there may be occasions when a direct award is given due to timings or size of work, in which case the top-ranked agency in the relevant Lot will be offered the work, unless they are over budget or too busy, in which case the next agency will be offered the work," the spokesperson said.

In a similar deal last month, the Government Communication Service awarded 11 firms a place on the public relations roster of its new 'communications services' agency framework.