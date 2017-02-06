Trump has 'never asked me to lie', says Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer says Donald Trump has "never asked him to lie" but that spin plays a big part in his role as the White House press secretary.

The new US President's divisive spokesman, arguably now the most famous PR person in the world, said: "Spinning your side and spinning your facts to the best of your ability is one thing, outright lying is another. I would never [do that]."

Speaking in an exclusive interview with PRWeek US, Spicer also addressed the infamous post-inauguration press conference two weeks ago, which attracted global attention.

"I was prepared in terms of the material, but there’s an intensity that’s totally different and unknown," he admitted. "I don’t think anyone could prepare you for the scrutiny and intensity."

Defending the accusation that Spicer himself has become the story since the inauguration – anathema to PR professionals – he said: "From a business perspective you don’t want the spokesperson to become the story rather than the issue or the product. My job is to serve the President. The President wants to convey something - that’s my job."

