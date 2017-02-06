British Airways to merge UK and international PR teams with some job cuts

British Airways is in the process of merging its UK and international PR teams, with redundancies likely to be made, PRWeek has learned.

The move would create a single, global PR structure within the London-based airline.

Kathryn Williamson, BA's head of consumer PR, confirmed that as part of a review of all head office functions at British Airways, international PR had moved reporting lines from commercial to sit under Paul Marston, BA's director of communications.

Asked whether there would be any redundancies as a result of the move, she said it would be inappropriate to comment as the process was not complete.

BA's PR staff include head of brand PR Amanda Allan, consumer PR manager Michael Johnson, and head of PR for Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Helena Flynn.

It is not known whether these roles are affected by the restructure.

Williamson also declined to comment on whether the move might have any impact on the agency roster - last summer British Airways reappointed Grayling as its PR agency for Europe and Asia-Pacific, Meropa for Africa and Action PR Group for the Middle East.

BA is owned by International Airlines Group, which also owns Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling, and was formed in 2011.