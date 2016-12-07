Palmer's partners with DJ Khaled after he Snapchats his love for the brand

The partnership led to the development of three Palmer's products, all featuring titles associated with DJ Khaled's catchphrases: "We the Best Glow," "Live Life Smooth," and "They Block."

Company: Palmer’s

Agency: Coyne (PR AOR)

Campaign: DJ Khaled x Palmer’s Capsule Collection Launch

Duration: December 2016

After DJ Khaled bigged up Palmer’s in a Snapchat post, sans prompting, the skin care brand jumped on the opportunity to partner up with the music influencer.

The partnership led to the development of three Palmer's products, all featuring titles associated with DJ Khaled's catchphrases: "We the Best Glow," "Live Life Smooth," and "They Block."

The campaign featured a strong social component, as well as a fan meet-up and media event with DJ Khaled in New York City to promote the product launch.

Strategy

In 2015, DJ Khaled touted Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula lotion as a "major key" for skin care on his popular Snapchat channel. His video, which was not sponsored by Palmer's at the time, quickly went viral on the platform.

Palmer's, with help from Coyne, looked to leverage DJ Khaled's love for the brand and the idea for a collaboration was born. The campaign team began planning for a collaborative launch in October 2016.

DJ Khaled retains a strong social presence across many platforms, with some 4.8 million Instagram followers, 3.1 million Twitter followers, and more than 3 million likes on his Facebook page. While Snapchat does not allow access to follower data, DJ Khaled is widely known as the "King of Snapchat." The mogul was an ideal choice for Palmer's to develop a partnership with, particularly because of his loyalty to the brand.

"I only work with brands that represent my lifestyle and Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula is a product I’ve been using for 15 years," said DJ Khaled in a press statement made at the time of the launch.

The goal of this campaign was to generate excitement, awareness, and viral hype for the DJ Khaled x Palmer’s capsule collection launch and solidify Palmer’s position as a "top" beauty brand.

In addition to a physical launch event, Coyne looked to host an interview block with DJ Khaled for key media.

"Palmer’s wanted to continue to service media that is key to the ongoing success of the brand – such as beauty press - while also casting a wider net with this opportunity to appeal to celebrity, lifestyle, music, and general consumer press," explained Deborah Sierchio, SVP of Coyne PR.

The campaign team created a microsite on the brand website to house the DJ Khaled product collection. It also features social photos shared by both the DJ and the brand. The hashtag #DJKhaledXPalmers was created to help support social sharing of campaign content.

Tactics

Prior to the launch, the campaign team executed a targeted media outreach strategy featuring a specially-crafted mailer that contained each of the DJ Khaled x Palmer’s collection bottles in a box stamped with the DJ's favorite emoji: a key.

"DJ Khaled is a prominent social media figure and [the campaign] utilized all his talents and channels to publicize this partnership, even creating viral commercials for each of the three lotion varieties," said Sierchio.

On December 7, 2016, DJ Khaled released the first of three commercials in partnership with Palmer's through his Instagram account. Included in the promo were the names of his branded edition Palmer's body lotions, as well as a teaser for a fan meet-up in New York City for the product launch event.

That same day, DJ Khaled appeared as a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. During the interview, Khaled was referencing keys to success and pulled out a bottle of his Palmer's They Block cocoa butter. The audience roared with laughter as the two lathered their hands up. The next night, Khaled appeared on The Daily Show and gifted host Trevor Noah with a bottle of They Block on-air.

For the December 13 launch event, the campaign team transformed a Lower Manhattan gallery space into a Palmer’s pop-up shop featuring the DJ Khaled x Palmer's collection. DJ Khaled was on-hand, signing Palmer's bottles for fans, some of whom waited more than 8 hours to partake in the event.

Coyne invited select media from Buzzfeed, Pop Sugar, People.com, Essence.com, Allure.com, and Elle.com for one-on-one interviews with DJ Khaled on the day of the event. The campaign team also secured an AP photographer and video crew to capture video. Outlets like Getty, Influenster, and ABC’s Nightline also sent crews to cover the event.

Results

The campaign efforts generated more than 878 million media impressions that spanned across social media, as well as top beauty, lifestyle, and music outlets. DJ Khaled's sponsored product promos garnered more than 300,000 views on his Instagram account alone.

Media interviews with DJ Khaled at the launch event yielded coverage and social media posts from Allure, People, Pop Sugar, Elle, Essence, and Buzzfeed. News hubs like Yahoo, MSN, and The Washington Post, and lifestyle outlets such as Men’s Health, Billboard, Spin, Star, Refinery 29, and Complex also covered the campaign.

The brand sold out of DJ Khaled products at the pop-up launch event, with several hundred fans coming out to attend and have their bottles signed.