'Normal bloke' Bradley Wiggins a perfect fit as our brand shifts gear, says Skoda boss

Cycling legend Sir Bradley Wiggins has been appointed a brand ambassador for car manufacturer Skoda because "he is a great communicator and a normal bloke", according to the company's UK marketing chief.

Kirsten Stagg was speaking to PRWeek ahead of the launch of the company's new Driven by Something Different brand campaign, which includes a TV ad by the agency Fallon featuring the cyclist tackling climbs in north-west Wales (see video below).

Škoda, which started life as a bicycle manufacturer in 1895, said it created the campaign to reposition itself as a company that highlights individual self-confidence, optimism and that lives up to its heritage.

The ad will be first shown tomorrow (4 February) during the half-time interval of England's opening 6 Nations rugby match against France.

Despite recent media scrutiny on Wiggins' former employers Team Sky and British Cycling, as well as on his own personal reputation, Stagg was keen to accentuate the positives.

"Wiggins is more than a cyclict - he's a great communicator and a really normal bloke, which makes him the perfect fit for Škoda," she said.

Wiggins’ appointment as brand ambassador will include ad, campaign and experiential work over the next three years. PR for the campaign is being handled by Frank, after its appointment last year.

"We are implementing a step change in comms that will live up to the new brand style we are creating – and Sir Bradley sits at the heart of that," Stagg said.

Wiggins, son of Australian cyclist Gary Wiggins, is a five-time Olympic champion and won the Tour de France in 2012. He is also competing in this year's edition of Channel 4's celebrity winter sports competition, The Jump.

Earlier this year it was widely reported that Wiggins switched management agency from XIX to M&C Saatchi Merlin.