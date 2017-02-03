In brief: Thomson to Interel, H+K's Portugal takeover, Stand picked for tomatoes

Thomson joins Interel

Carl Thomson, previously a director at The Whitehouse Consultancy, has joined global public affairs firm Interel as a director in the London office. He had worked as a parliamentary assistant to Theresa May when the Conservatives were in opposition, and stood as a candidate for the party in Glasgow in 2005. Thomson is also on the APPC management committee. Recent account wins for Interel have included CNA Financial Corporation, Serco and Alibaba.

H+K's Portugal takeover

The Portuguese operation of Hill+Knowlton Strategies has taken over local boutique FXT, creating an enlarged 24-person Lisbon operation. Francisco Teixeira, the founder of FXT, will hold a minority stake in Hill+Knowlton Strategies Portugal, and be its general manager. The former journalist's agency has clients including Uber and Paddy Power.

Stand Agency picks tomato brief

Stand Agency has been appointed by the British Tomato Growers Association to entice consumers to buy more home-grown tomatoes. The agency’s brief is to get the public talking about tomatoes and to raise awareness of the health, environmental and economic benefits of eating tomatoes grown in the UK.

Y&R content with new division

As reported by sister title Campaign, WPP's Y&R London has launched a new branded content division with a new hire from Omnicom brand Drum.

Infinite hires Robinson

Infinite Global, the international communications consultancy, has welcomed back Tali Robinson as a director in its London office. She joins from Farrer Kane, having previously spent eight years at Spada, the forerunner to Infinite Global before an MBO last year.

Roaring Mouse wins tech brief

UK PR agency Roaring Mouse has been appointed to help Latin America payment service provider allpago build new relationships with e-commerce firms in Europe and North America.